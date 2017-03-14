Camila Cabello’s Hilarious Airport Poses Got Turned Into Memes, And She Loves It

Getty Images

Camila Cabello has done the impossible: She’s managed to make going through airport security look good. Dare we even say, glamorous.

While going through the TSA line at LAX this week, the “Havana” singer spotted paparazzi taking photos of her. Instead of ignoring them like most celebs would, she turned the moment into a full-on fashion show, unleashing her inner RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant while striking her fiercest poses.

“It’s kinda like when life throws u lemons, make lemonade,” Cabello tweeted, commenting on the pics. “If they’re taking pictures, might as well be a photoshoot.”

Among those who marveled over Cabello’s impromptu fashion show was Kehlani, who turned the pics into hilarious memes on her Instagram Story. Cabello reposted the memes on Friday afternoon (March 16), writing, “omg @kehlani (💖💖💖💖) YOUR CAPTIONS ARE THE BEST IM LAUGHING SO HARD.” Swipe through the pics below to see them all.

Cabello is getting ready to kick off her Never Be The Same tour next month, she’s riding high off her stunning video for her single of the same name, and she’s been tapped as an opener on Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour. With amazing moves like those, you'd better believe she has more than enough reasons to flex for the paps.