Photo by Jun Sato/GC Images

Who Needs A Valentine When You Have A Camila Cabello Tour?

Today (February 14), Camila Cabello announced she is heading out on her first solo tour in April. The dates will cover most of the United States and parts of Europe throughout the spring in support of Camila's self-titled debut album.

So far, 2018 has been the year of Cabello. In January, she had the No. 1 album and song in the country, dazzled at the Grammys, and proved that she is no longer in Fifth Harmony's shadow. A successful tour is merely the next step in her pop takeover.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 16). According to Billboard, a portion of VIP package sales will be donated to the Children's Health Fund. Tickets will be available here.

Check all of the tour dates below.

4/9 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

4/10 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

4/11 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/13 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/18 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

4/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

4/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

4/22 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

4/24 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/25 — Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit

4/27 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

4/28 — Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus

4/29 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

5/1 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

5/4 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

6/5 — Glasgow, UK 2 Glasgow O2 Academy

6/6 — Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy

6/12 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

6/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live