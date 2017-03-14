Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Cravings Were 'Stranger' Than You Think

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner isn't bald, telekinetic, or live in Hawkins, Indiana. However, she does share one specific trait with Eleven from Stranger Things — a love of Eggo waffles. Today (March 12), Jenner held a Q&A with her fans surrounding her recent pregnancy. Perhaps, one of the funniest moments happened when a follower asked about her number one pregnancy craving.

"Eggos," said Kylie. "I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol"

Jenner was incredibly private during her pregnancy. In a message on Instagram, she famously explained why she decided it was best to stay out the public eye.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for the role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how..."

Since the birth of Stormi, Jenner has been surprisingly candid across social media. In the Q&A, Jenner also revealed that she originally thought Stormi was going to be a boy and how Travis Scott is as a new dad.

