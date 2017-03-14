Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s 1-Month Birthday With Precious New Pics

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

Hey, baby! It's been one month since Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi into the world, her daughter with Travis Scott, and the new mom couldn't help but mark the occasion with an Instagram tribute featuring two new photos of her sweet babe.

In the pics, posted on Thursday (March 1), Jenner poses casually in a dark jumpsuit and white sneakers while holding Stormi, who looks equally as trendy in a white knit suit with adorable bunny ears topping the hood. "My angel baby is 1 month old today," Jenner captioned the shots.

These new photos show slightly more of Stormi's face than Jenner shared in the first photo of her newborn, but the majority of her features are still hidden.

Still, this is the most open the makeup mogul and her rapper beau have been with Stormi so far. They've opted to slowly release details in an Easter egg-like fashion, hiding hints in Twitter replies and her makeup line, rather than overshare these precious moments.