Kylie Jenner Is A Mom And Those Pregnancy Rumors Were True!

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Her pregnancy may have gone entirely unconfirmed, but Kylie Jenner is officially a mom now!

The lip kit mogul and Travis Scott, her boyfriend of less than a year, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Thursday (February 1). In a moving video looking back at her pregnancy, Jenner brings us into the delivery room with her, Scott, her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her mom, Kris Jenner — and she gives us a first glimpse of the beautiful baby girl moments after she was born, too.

Despite news of Jenner's pregnancy leaking to the press in September, the new mom has remained completely mum about her bundle of joy, shying away from public appearances and being noticeably less open on her social media feeds. According to Us Weekly, Jenner simply "didn't want to share this [pregnancy] with the world" after spending so much of her life in the public eye.

She detailed the decision to keep her pregnancy private in a statement she shared shortly after announcing the arrival of her daughter: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she writes via Instagram. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for the role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how..."

As for Scott, he's clearly thrilled and very stoked to bring a little "rager" into the world as well.

The world has had no shortage of KarJenner baby news in recent months. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West recently welcomed daughter Chicago into their family. Additionally, Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson recently confirmed that they are expecting a baby, reportedly a boy, due this March.