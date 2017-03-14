Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo Of Baby Stormi's Face

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Ladies and gentlemen, we have our first official photo of Stormi Webster's face! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott debuted their 1-month-old's look on Jenner's Snapchat on Saturday (March 3).

In the video, Stormi's big, almond-shaped eyes look directly into the camera. Her small mess of dark hair is mostly hidden underneath a cream-colored cozy blanket, while her adorably plump cheeks peek out from behind a purple pacifier. The proud new mom decorated the image with fire emojis and a "my pretty girl" caption.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Jenner had previously shared that Stormi is a total mama's girl in the looks department, but now the assessment has earned her fans' stamp of approval, and then some. One fan posted a side-by-side comparison of baby Jenner and her daughter on Twitter and wondered why Stormi "looks more like Kylie than Kylie did." The lip kit queen adoringly responded, "lol my girl."

Jenner and Scott welcomed their bundle of joy on February 1, after an unusually quiet pregnancy. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," she wrote on Instagram, explaining that she wanted to prepare herself, and by extension, her baby, in the "most positive, stress free, and healthy way" possible.

Despite the secrecy early on, it seems Jenner is getting more comfortable with opening up again. Immediately after the birth announcement, she gave fans an extensive look back at her entire pregnancy by sharing a heartfelt video dedicated to Stormi, and has slowly released more glimpses of and tidbits about her "angel baby" on social media.