4 Things We Want To See In Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ Video

After killing her former selves in “Look What You Made Me Do,” battling her cyborg self in “…Ready For It?” and partying around the world in “End Game,” Taylor Swift is readying the fourth music video of her Reputation era. This week, Swift announced that she’ll drop the visuals for new single “Delicate” during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 11).

That’s great news, because “Delicate” is one of the standout tracks from Reputation; a pillowy, hyper-emotional love story set against the wreckage of Swift’s public image: “My reputation’s never been worse / So you must like me for me.” Unsurprisingly, Swifties are anxiously awaiting what’s in store for the video, which, according to Swift’s go-to director Joseph Kahn, was “shot weeks ago.” While we feverishly await the big premiere, here are a few themes and concepts we’d love to see.