Miley Cyrus Is Partying Like It's 1929 On New Magazine Cover

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lately, we've been keeping pretty diligent tabs on the multivariate looks of Miley Cyrus. There was the dress that made her look like a fuchsia princess at the 2018 Grammys, and going back even further, there was the red Valentino dress she donned all the way back in 2007, at her first Oscars.

It's almost like Miley knew we were after this content — on Tuesday night (February 27), she took to social media to unveil some new looks that channel the glamour of Old Hollywood.

The pics — courtesy of photographer Ellen von Unwerth (who recently shot the striking Nicki Minaj à trois for Paper magazine) — come from Wonderland's Spring 2018 issue, for which Miley is, of course, the cover star.

The topics Miley touches on in the spread are, according to the ordering information: her latest album, Younger Now; the Grammys, where she performed with Elton John; Stevie Nicks, for whom she sang "Landslide" recently; Hillary Clinton; the Women's March, and more.

The issue drops in March. Until then, enjoy this sparkly GIF!