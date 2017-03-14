Nicki Minaj’s Latest Magazine Cover Broke The Internet And We’re Still Recovering

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Nicki Minaj took a sledgehammer to Al Gore's internet last night (November 14), and the world is better for it. In the latest issue of PAPER, Minaj — in a tongue in cheek reference to her name — graces the cover with three gorgeous versions of herself.

As the title suggests, the internet was whipped into a frenzy when the cover image was released.

Drew Elliot, PAPER's creative director, described the vision behind the cover. "It came to me one day that 'Minaj à trois' had never been done," Elliot said. "HOW? We have seen different versions of Nicki, from high fashion to seductive to in-your-face and eye-catching all at the same time. But we had never seen all of these together — and now we have the chance, thanks to our cover shoot with the rap star and Ellen von Unwerth."

The rest of the interview will go up today (November 15), but until then, enjoy Minaj in all her glory.