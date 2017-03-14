10 Years Ago, Miley Cyrus Made Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut

Oscars season is the best season. The glitz, the glamour, the drama — the Academy Awards are the pinnacle of Hollywood egotism and shiny pomp and circumstance. And no where is that more apparent than on the Oscars red carpet, the most star-studded amount of square footage known to man.
To celebrate this year's Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, we're taking a look back to 2008, a time when Miley Cyrus was best known for Hannah Montana, nobody knew how to pronounce Saoirse Ronan's name, Daniel Day-Lewis reigned supreme, and Juno was the only endearing coming-of-age story about a girl with a funny name that anyone cared about.
So let's relive some of the best red carpet looks from the 2008 Oscars, featuring Miley, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Garner, and more:
-
Miley CyrusGetty Images
Ten years ago, Miley Cyrus made her Oscars red carpet debut in crimson red Valentino, but the gorgeous jewels were the real stars of this sweet and sophisticated look. (Not pictured: the oh-so-cute bow in the back.) In 2008, Cyrus was mostly known for being a teen sensation on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana. I don't think anyone suspected that in five years' time she'd be twerking on the VMAs stage.
-
Anne HathawayGetty Images
Anne Hathaway also sported red on the red carpet in a draped Marchesa gown with a whole lot of flower embellishments at the bodice and neckline. It's highly unlikely that anyone will be donning Marchesa at this year's Academy Awards.
-
Jennifer GarnerGetty Images
Jennifer Garner went with classic black at the 2008 ceremony, where she worked this strapless Oscar de la Renta mermaid gown on the red carpet. There's a lot going on with this look, but that messy bun and the fringe framing her face are classic Jen.
-
Amy AdamsGetty Images
No, Amy Adams was not nominated for an Oscar in 2008. (But she was nominated in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2014.) Instead, Adams rolled up to the 2008 Academy Awards, with all of her theater-kid spunk, to perform one of three nominated songs from the film Enchanted. If you haven't watched Adams sing "Happy Working Song" to a room full of self-serious A-listers, please do so now. No one fully commits like Adams does in this moment. Sadly, no song, not even a Disney song, was going to beat "Falling Slowly" that year.
-
Katherine HeiglGetty Images
Grey's Anatomy star Katherine Heigl was out to prove that she belonged with the movie stars at the Oscars that year with this Escada look inspired by screen siren Marilyn Monroe and old-school Hollywood glamour.
-
Saoirse RonanGetty Images
Nominated this year for her outstanding performance in Lady Bird, Saoirse Ronan actually made her big Oscars debut at the age of 13 for her Oscar-nominated supporting performance in Atonement. The green Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti dress was a perfect homage to the green dress in Atonement (you know the one) and, apparently, Wendy from Peter Pan.
-
Diablo CodyGetty Images
Leave it to Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody to bring some much needed fun — and animal print! — to the Oscars red carpet.
-
Nicole KidmanGetty Images
Nicole Kidman knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and this Balenciaga slip dress — and that show-stopping L'Wren Scott necklace — was the epitome of casual elegance at the Oscars.
-
Cate BlanchettGetty Images
That is definitely the most glamorous fetus to have ever graced the red carpet. In 2008, Blanchett was nominated for two Academy Awards — one for Best Actress and anther for Best Supporting Actress — becoming only the eleventh actor to achieve such a distinction. She may have lost both statuettes, but in that Dries van Noten gown, she looked like a real winner.
-
Cameron DiazGetty Images
Before Jennifer Lawrence became the queen of Dior, Cameron Diaz was there first in this pale, strapless gown with detailing on the bodice and waist. But her greatest accessory? That golden tan!
-
Jessica AlbaGetty Images
Jessica Alba walked the red carpet in a plum strapless Marchesa gown accented with feathers — Marchesa has been know for those feminine flourishes — and draped empire waistline. Alba's hair and makeup really pulled this simply stunning look together.
-
Tilda SwintonGetty Images
Tilda Swinton took home the Oscar that year for her supporting performance in Michael Clayton, and she truly made that moment her own in this black washed silk toga gown by Alber Elbaz for Lanvin. The draped look was memorable, unique, and 100% Swinton.
-
Marion CotillardGetty Images
Now this is the dress you wear to accept your first Oscar. The French actress was a sparkling vision in white in this Jean Paul Gaultier mermaid gown with silver fishscale detailing. Ariel's got nothing on Marion Cotillard.
-
Seth Rogen and Jonah HillGetty Images
Seth Rogen and his friend and frequent collaborator Jonah Hill were presenters that year, but that didn't stop the pair from getting all dressed up for Hollywood's biggest night. This year, Hill's little sister, Beanie Feldstein, will get to have her own Oscars moment with the cast of the Best Picture-nominated Lady Bird.
-
Daniel Day-LewisGetty Images
In 2008, Daniel Day-Lewis took home the Oscar for Best Actor for Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood. This year, he's nominated in the same category for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread. Will DDL score his fourth Oscar on Sunday night, becoming the most decorated leading man of all time?! Probably not. But let's just admire the way 2008 Day-Lewis looks like an older version of 2018 Timothée Chalamet.