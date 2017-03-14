10 Years Ago, Miley Cyrus Made Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut

Getty Images

Oscars season is the best season. The glitz, the glamour, the drama — the Academy Awards are the pinnacle of Hollywood egotism and shiny pomp and circumstance. And no where is that more apparent than on the Oscars red carpet, the most star-studded amount of square footage known to man.

To celebrate this year's Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, we're taking a look back to 2008, a time when Miley Cyrus was best known for Hannah Montana, nobody knew how to pronounce Saoirse Ronan's name, Daniel Day-Lewis reigned supreme, and Juno was the only endearing coming-of-age story about a girl with a funny name that anyone cared about.

So let's relive some of the best red carpet looks from the 2008 Oscars, featuring Miley, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Garner, and more: