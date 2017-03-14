Jersey Shore Family Vacation Is Returning For Round Two

JWOWW's Instagram

Family vacations will never be the same again...

How you know Jersey Shore Family Vacation is going to be epic: When you haven't even been graced with the premiere (*cough* Jerzday Thursday, April 5) and the series has already been confirmed for a second season!

We can't tell ya where they are heading (though prooobably not the White House) -- but we do know IT'S HAPPENING.

The much buzzed about and highly anticipated upcoming series features original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino joining their very Jersey forces again for another round of fist-pumping and saucy shenanigans -- meatballs obvi included.

No one was as pumped as we were about another Family Vacation, except well, maybe the cast. They literally also just found out the good news, and their reactions say it all:

But that's not all: MTV will kick off the countdown to the global premiere on Thursday, March 15th at 8:00 PM ET/PT with four “Road to Vacation” specials looking back at the most iconic Jersey Shore moments with all-new cast interviews. Every Thursday leading up to the premiere, viewers will get the inside scoop on the hottest hookups, biggest blowups, craziest couplings and “Snooki-est” moments.