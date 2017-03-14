'Loving My Crew': Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Deena Cortese's Instagram

The gang just said goodbye to Miami -- but shared a bunch of photos before their departure

Snooki, JWOWW, Vinny, Pauly D, The Situation, Ronnie and Deena came to the Jersey Shore Miami for a memorable family vacation. But all good things must come to an end -- and this past weekend the lovable MTV crew packed their bags and departed Florida. To quote Snooki: "Waaaahhh!"

But this is only the beginning: Before the adventures begin on April 5, the gang shared a bunch of snapshots from their final days of filming. Take a peek at their super-fun BTS photos (hellllllo Team Meatball!), below, and stay with MTV News for more updates as we approach the return of Jerzdays, beginning on April 5 at 8/7c!