First Look: This Is When Jersey Shore Family Vacation Is Coming To MTV

It's official: Thursdays are now Jerzdays.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which features original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reuniting in Miami -- will premiere day and date across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries. This marks a first for the global youth brand -- and in the U.S., the series will premiere on Thursday, April 5 at 8:00 PM ET/PT marking the return of “Jerzdays” on MTV.

But that's not all: We're also getting a (very brief) first look at the gang in action (in the clip above). You know, just Snooki holding a ginormous jar (do we spy PICKLES?!) and the Vinny/Pauly D bromance. Welcome to the neighborhood, guys and gals!