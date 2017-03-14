First Look: This Is When Jersey Shore Family Vacation Is Coming To MTV

It's official: Thursdays are now Jerzdays.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which features original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reuniting in Miami -- will premiere day and date across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries. This marks a first for the global youth brand -- and in the U.S., the series will premiere on Thursday, April 5 at 8:00 PM ET/PT marking the return of “Jerzdays” on MTV.
But that's not all: We're also getting a (very brief) first look at the gang in action (in the clip above). You know, just Snooki holding a ginormous jar (do we spy PICKLES?!) and the Vinny/Pauly D bromance. Welcome to the neighborhood, guys and gals!
Check out the entire clip, stay with MTV News as we gear up for the first ever global premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on
Jerzday Thursday, April 5!