Where Are The Jersey Shore Stars Going For Their Family Vacation?

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are taking a good ol' family vacation this year. But where is the Jersey Shore crowd actually going?
In a teaser below, a few possible destinations are revealed. From the Big Apple to the crew's Season 2 stomping grounds (Miami), anything is possible for the MTV stars -- except one place (we'll let the clip explain).
One thing is for certain: They better make sure the cabs
are heahhh get them on their merry way and on the vacation of a lifetime. Check out the fun video above, make your voice heard with #JSFamilyVacation and stay with MTV News for any and all Jersey Shore: Family Vacation details!