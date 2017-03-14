Here are a few possible destinations -- and one definite no-no

Where Are The Jersey Shore Stars Going For Their Family Vacation?

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are taking a good ol' family vacation this year. But where is the Jersey Shore crowd actually going?

In a teaser below, a few possible destinations are revealed. From the Big Apple to the crew's Season 2 stomping grounds (Miami), anything is possible for the MTV stars -- except one place (we'll let the clip explain).