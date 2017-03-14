Kelsey and Garrett have quite the Siesta Key saga: From being together to breaking up and pursuing other folks (ahem Alex and Juliette) to possibly hooking up being friendly again, the two had quite the summer and fall. And during this week's finale, another twist: Kelsett kissed several times at Brandon/Pauly's concert, and then the aspiring model told him that she might be re-locating to Los Angeles for work (after being signed by an agency).

"We're at a place we haven't been for so long, and it's just tough," Kelsey told Garrett while the two had a romantic beach outing. "I have no idea what to do."

While Kelsey's path is to be determined (the packing scene!), the former foes turned pals reflected on how their bond has changed since the early days of the MTV series.

"We were obviously together in the beginning, so we were secure in our relationship, but then everything we went through," Kelsey recently told MTV News. "But I think we both realize that at the end of the day, no matter what, we're both going to care for each other."

Garrett agrees with his fellow Floridian.

"We've been through a lot," he dished. "I'll always look out for her and make sure she doesn't get involved in a difficult situation. It was hard to be around her. I had to regain that ability to be around her and have conversations. I'm glad that I'm now able to be with her and talk with her. We rekindled that."

Time will tell what the future holds for these two, but for now, share your thoughts on their ups and downs in the comments, and stay with MTV News for any Siesta Key developments!