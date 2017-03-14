Who Behaved The Worst On Siesta Key: Kelsey Or Garrett?

What's worse — cheating on your significant other or engaging in a make-out session in front of your ex?

Former Siesta Key couple Kelsey and Garrett had that exact debate during tonight's episode after the former model hooked up with Alex and the fitness trainer smooched Juliette. Ready to take sides? Read on for our he-said-she-said recap:

Kelsey It's no surprise that Kelsey and Garrett were headed to Splitsville long before their actual breakup. Their relationship issues came to a head during the Kompothecras' Gatsby gala, at which point the new girl in town allegedly hooked up with Alex — and when asked about it, denied anything happened. Kelsey and Garrett later agreed to take a break, and the buffest dude in Siesta Key stressed that if anything happened between Alex and his ex, he would no longer be friends with her (let alone rekindle their romance). Kels' response: She openly made out with Alex at Madisson's pool party -- and then there's that rumored gala hookup, which is now no longer just a rumor thanks to Kelsey's confrontation with Jules.

Garrett While Kelsey essentially cheated, Garrett isn't exactly Mr. Innocent when it comes to their demise. He knew Kelsey was going to be at Pauly's concert, but he showed up with Juliette anyway. And he certainly didn't object when the gorgeous FSU student kissed him for a full five seconds...with his former ladylove sitting less than two feet away. Hey, it takes two to play tonsil hockey!

Kelsey and Garrett seem equally furious over the others' faux pas, but which is worse? Tell us what you think, then catch an all-new episode of Siesta Key Monday at 10/9c.