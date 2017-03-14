Ryan Coogler Sent Black Panther Fans The Sweetest Thank You Note

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

'Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong'

After an opening weekend of historic proportions, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler feels nothing but gratitude.

In a note posted to the Marvel Studios Twitter account on Tuesday (February 20), Coogler thanked all of the people who supported the film leading up to and through its release.

"Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong," he wrote. "It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears."

Shattering expectations, Black Panther brought in roughly $242 million in the U.S. and $427 million worldwide during its four-day weekend debut. It broke the record Deadpool set in 2016 for the biggest President's Day weekend opening, and was the second-highest three-day domestic opening in Marvel film history, just trailing the first Avengers film.

Of course, before the movie even hit theaters, support for the film was rampant. Celebrities like Brie Larson, Serena Williams, and Octavia Spencer helped kids across the country see the movie by buying out screenings, while fellow Marvel heroes tweeted their support throughout opening weekend.

Really, it's no wonder Coogler was feeling emotional after the monumental weekend. Read his note, in full, below.

I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try.



Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent.



Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film- But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters- often moved me and my wife to tears.



For the people who bought out theaters, who posted on social about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world- all before even seeing the film...



To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn't yet seen it, and encouraged audiences to come out...



And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends...



Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.



Sincerely,



Ryan Coogler



P.S. Wakanda Forever