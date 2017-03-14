Brie Larson, Serena Williams, And More Celebs Who Are Helping Kids See Black Panther

Getty Images/Marvel Studios

Black Panther isn't just changing the way we see superheroes — it's turning regular people into superheroes!

Fueled by the cultural and social importance of the predominantly black Marvel movie set in Wakanda, a fictional African nation, a long list of celebs have stepped up to make sure as many kids as possible can experience the true magic of the groundbreaking film. Take a look at how Brie Larson, Serena Williams, Octavia Spencer, and even J.J. Abrams have chipped in to make Wakandans of us all.