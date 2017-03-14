Here's A List Of All The Box Office Records Black Panther Just Broke

Marvel Studios

It's official: Black Panther is a major, major smash, and the latest Marvel triumph has set a number of new records at the box office.

Thanks in no small part to the massive turnout for Thursday and Friday night screenings, Ryan Coogler's action-packed masterpiece has netted a $192 million gross for its first three days in theaters, and is on track to earn as much as $218 million before President's Day weekend comes to a close.

So! What does that mean, exactly?

It means that Black Panther has beat out Deadpool — which brought in $152.2 million over the course of President's Day weekend in 2016 — to become the best February release of all time.

It means that Black Panther had the strongest opening for any film helmed by an African-American director.

It means that it's runner-up only to Marvel's The Avengers for the best superhero movie opening ever: That earned $207 million for its debut weekend in 2012, so though Black Panther will technically have a larger sum based on the fact that it premiered on a holiday weekend, that $192 million for Friday-Sunday stands. That still beats out every single MCU and DCU movie besides The Avengers, and that's a commendable feat in and of itself.

And it means it's also clinched the spot for the fifth best domestic opening of all time, after Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($220 million), Jurassic World ($208 million), and The Avengers.

Say it with us, now: WAKANDA FOREVER.