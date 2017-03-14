Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, And Other Marvel Heroes Celebrated Black Panther's Opening Weekend

Gary Gershoff/WireImage + Marvel Studios + Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"All for one and one for all" may be the motto of the Three Musketeers, but the actors who play the Avengers onscreen — and a few other notable Marvel heroes (and anti-heroes) — are all about embracing that logic and showing their love for Chadwick Boseman and the rest of the Black Panther cast on their historic opening weekend.

Here's a smattering of their shoutouts across social media, from Chris Evans's glee over Black Panther's box office numbers to Ryan Reynolds's all-caps endorsement.