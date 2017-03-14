Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, And Other Marvel Heroes Celebrated Black Panther's Opening Weekend

"All for one and one for all" may be the motto of the Three Musketeers, but the actors who play the Avengers onscreen — and a few other notable Marvel heroes (and anti-heroes) — are all about embracing that logic and showing their love for Chadwick Boseman and the rest of the Black Panther cast on their historic opening weekend.
Here's a smattering of their shoutouts across social media, from Chris Evans's glee over Black Panther's box office numbers to Ryan Reynolds's all-caps endorsement.
-
Chris Evans (a/k/a Captain America)
-
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)
-
Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
-
Don Cheadle (War Machine)
-
Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk)
-
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)