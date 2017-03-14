Kanye West Joined Kid Cudi Onstage And Now Chicago Can't Stop Smiling

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

I don't even wanna talk about it, except all I wanna do is talk about it: Kid Cudi and Kanye West looked so, so happy to be performing together again, and a lucky Chicago crowd were hugely surprised when a Life of Pablo track made an appearance and made their night.

Last night (November 4), Cudi was in the midst of his show at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom when he brought out his mentor for "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." The TLOP cut went over brilliantly with the crowd, who were clearly elated to see West — but that happiness seems to be merely a fraction of West's, as his and Cudi's grins could be spotted from the back row of the venue.

It's a doubly sweet moment considering how the two friends were just making amends around this time last year in the middle of a fraught period due to their respective personal struggles. The Cudi/Kanye feud was brief, and West was quick to praise Cudi's 2016 album and the vehicle for his current tour, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

All's well that ends well, and that's part of what makes this onstage reunion so powerful, not to mention so huge (given that it's West's first performance in over a year): They were both clearly thrilled to be back at it together, and the crowd could barely contain themselves thanks to the positive vibes revved up by "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1."

Here's a full clip of them performing "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" below. Kid Cudi's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ Tour wraps in Seattle on November 22.