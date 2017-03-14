Getty Images / YouTube

Kanye West And Travis Scott Signed Two Very Different And Exciting Rappers

The G.O.O.D. Music and Cactus Jack families just got a little bit bigger. Yesterday (February 1), Pusha T announced that Valee was joining the house that Kanye West built at Def Jam.

"We out here in Chicago, G.O.O.D. Music, Pusha T, Valee, newest signee, yuck," said an emphatic Pusha T on Instagram.

Earlier this month, MTV News spoke with Valee about his singular rapping style, choosing to keep his songs short, and phone calls with Kanye.

"I did speak with Kanye West on the phone though for about 20 minutes," said Valee. That was a wonderful experience. Made me want to work harder, definitely. Yeah, very inspirational. A lot of about me and less about him. You know, it was a lot of, like, he congratulated me on my move. I had just moved into a new place that I wanted like since high school, or the type of place that it is is something I've dreamt of since high school."

Not to be outdone, it seems Travis Scott also signed a new artist. Harlem rapper Sheck Wes took to Twitter to announce signing with Cactus Jack Records, Kanye, and Interscope.

"I signed a record deal with Kanye West and Travis Scott under the INTERSCOPE Imprint," wrote Wes. "I’m very excited . I hope you are too."

At this time it is not clear if the Kanye connection Wes describes means the joint venture includes G.O.O.D. Music, although some publications are claiming it does. Yesterday, Wes' new video "Mo Bamba" premiered on i-D and was supported by Scott on Twitter.