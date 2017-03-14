Chicago West Just Made Her Low-Key Debut In Kylie Jenner's Baby Announcement

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner just announced that she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on February 1, but that's not all: She released a home movie that details her pregnancy journey, and in it, we get our first glimpse at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby daughter, Chicago West.

Just after the 8:30 mark — and a few seconds after Kylie and Travis Scott take a look at some adorable baby sneakers for their little one — the footage cuts to what appears to be Chicago's nursery, where Kim hands baby Chi to Kylie. Kim also hands out some unprompted baby delivery advice: "I need to school you on what your vagina's about to feel like."

Another beautiful moment caught on film? Kim tells Kylie she's naming the baby Chicago, and Kylie immediately lights up and tells Kim how much she loves the name.

We still don't know what Kylie's daughter's name is, but hopefully we'll get a close-up of baby Jenner-Scott soon. So much love and congrats to the whole Kardashian-Jenner family, as they've all got to be on a whole new level of ecstatic right now.