Calvin Harris Attempts To Turn Winter Into Summer With New SZA Remix

Getty Images

There’s still no sign of the long-awaited, Solange-directed music video for SZA’s “The Weekend,” but we’ve gotten the next best thing: a fresh, funky remix from Calvin Harris.

The funk wav master himself added some toe-tapping slap bass to the mix, transforming “The Weekend” from a slinky slow jam to a dance-friendly bop. Harris can always be depended on for infusing his music with summer-ready vibes, and even in the dead of winter, this remix is no exception. Think of it as your palette cleanser for all the Christmas music being jammed into your ears this month.

Despite never being released as a proper single, “The Weekend” has earned platinum certification and was nominated for Best R&B Performance at the 2018 Grammys. That’s one of five nods for SZA, who’s also up for the coveted Best New Artist prize. Whether she wins or not, it’s all part of her truly stunning breakout year, which, rest assured, still has her feeling “literally shook.”

Below, see SZA and MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves discuss the “strange” success of “The Weekend” and the track's upcoming video.