Your 2017 Breakout Stars Yearbook: From Cardi B To BTS

Age: 21

Breakout role: As the young admirer of Armie Hammer in the coming-of-age romance flick Call Me By Your Name; as the disaffected hipster who steals, then breaks, Saoirse Ronan’s heart in Lady Bird

How he ruled 2017: At 21, the native New Yorker is already experiencing the kind of acclaim many actors only dream of. Awards season has been good to him thus far (he’s already won Best Actor from both the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and gotten a Golden Globe nomination), so you can bet his name will be everywhere once Oscar season rolls around.

What’s next: Making out with Selena Gomez in Woody Allen’s next film; playing the meth-addicted son of Steve Carrell in Beautiful Boys