Jay-Z And Kendrick Lamar Got More Grammy Nominations Than Anyone

Someone check and make sure Donald Glover is OK.
Though the multi-talented performer has hinted at retiring his Childish Gambino music alter ego in the near future, he now likely has a reason to stick it out a little longer: Gambino racked up five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, as announced on Tuesday (November 28).
But no one landed more nominations than the hip-hop heavyweights at the top. Jay-Z, who returned with the brutally confessional 4:44 album this past summer, leads the pack with a total of eight noms, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Kendrick Lamar tails just behind Jay with seven noms, including in two of those same categories, for his heavily celebration DAMN. album.
Perennial Grammy favorite Bruno Mars picked up six noms, including Album of the Year, and newcomer Khalid (the 2017 VMAs' Best New Artist) tied Gambino for a total of five. Fittingly, two of the songs that defined 2017 by being completely inescapable — Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" and Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" — are honored, and it's possible that "Despacito" could even take home both Record and Song of the Year. We'll see.
There's a lot to unpack, so check out the highlights below.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on January 28, 2018 on CBS, live from New York City — for the first time in 15 years — at Madison Square Garden.
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"
Jay-Z: 4:44
Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.
Lorde: Melodrama
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino: "Redbone"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"
Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."
Bruno Mars: "24K Magic"
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"
Jay-Z: "4:44"
Julia Michaels: "Issues"
Logic: "1-800-273-8255"
Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson: "Love So Soft"
Kesha: "Praying"
Lady Gaga: "Million Reasons"
P!nk: "What About Us"
Ed Sheeran: "Shape of You"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: "Something Just Like This"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"
Imagine Dragons: "Thunder"
Portugal. The Man: "Feel It Still"
Zedd & Alessia Cara: "Stay"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay: Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey: Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons: Evolve
Kesha: Rainbow
Lady Gaga: Joanne
Ed Sheeran: ÷
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean: "Bounce Back"
Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"
Jay-Z: "4:44"
Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."
Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert: "Bad and Boujee"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
6lack: "Prblms"
Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy: "Crew"
Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé: "Family Feud"
Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna: "LOYALTY."
SZA featuring Travis Scott: "Love Galore"
Best Rap Song
Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"
Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi: "Chase Me"
Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."
Rapsody: "Sassy"
Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z: 4:44
Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.
Migos: Culture
Rapsody: Laila's Wisdom
Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa: "Bambro Koyo Ganda"
Camelphat & Elderbrook: "Cola"
Gorillaz featuring D.R.A.M.: "Andromeda"
LCD Soundsystem: "Tonite"
Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair: "Line of Sight"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo: Migration
Kraftwerk: 3-D the Catalogue
Mura Masa: Mura Masa
Odesza: A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso: What Now
Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen: "You Want It Darker"
Chris Cornell: "The Promise"
Foo Fighters: "Run"
Kaleo: "No Good"
Nothing More: "Go to War"
Best Rock Song
Metallica: "Atlas, Rise!"
K. Flay: "Blood in the Cut"
Nothing More: "Go to War"
Foo Fighters: "Run"
Avenged Sevenfold: "The Stage"
Best Rock Album
Mastodon: Emperor of Sand
Metallica: Hardwired...to Self-Destruct
Nothing More: The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age: Villains
The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire: Everything Now
Gorillaz: Humanz
LCD Soundsystem: American Dream
Father John Misty: Pure Comedy
The National: Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis: "Get You"
Kehlani: "Distraction"
Ledisi: "High"
Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"
SZA: "The Weekend"
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton: "First Began:"
Khalid: "Location"
Childish Gambino: "Redbone"
SZA: "Supermodel"
Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"
Best R&B Album
Daniel Caesar: Freudian
Ledisi: Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic
PJ Morton: Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild: Feel the Real
Best Urban Contemporary Album
6lack: Free 6lack
Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"
Khalid: American Teen
SZA: Ctrl
The Weeknd: Starboy
Check out the full list over at the official Grammys website.