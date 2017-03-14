Getty Images

The 2018 noms are here!

Jay-Z And Kendrick Lamar Got More Grammy Nominations Than Anyone

Someone check and make sure Donald Glover is OK.

Though the multi-talented performer has hinted at retiring his Childish Gambino music alter ego in the near future, he now likely has a reason to stick it out a little longer: Gambino racked up five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year, as announced on Tuesday (November 28).

But no one landed more nominations than the hip-hop heavyweights at the top. Jay-Z, who returned with the brutally confessional 4:44 album this past summer, leads the pack with a total of eight noms, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Kendrick Lamar tails just behind Jay with seven noms, including in two of those same categories, for his heavily celebration DAMN. album.

Perennial Grammy favorite Bruno Mars picked up six noms, including Album of the Year, and newcomer Khalid (the 2017 VMAs' Best New Artist) tied Gambino for a total of five. Fittingly, two of the songs that defined 2017 by being completely inescapable — Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" and Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" — are honored, and it's possible that "Despacito" could even take home both Record and Song of the Year. We'll see.

There's a lot to unpack, so check out the highlights below.

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on January 28, 2018 on CBS, live from New York City — for the first time in 15 years — at Madison Square Garden.

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"

Jay-Z: 4:44

Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.

Lorde: Melodrama

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino: "Redbone"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"

Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars: "24K Magic"

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"

Jay-Z: "4:44"

Julia Michaels: "Issues"

Logic: "1-800-273-8255"

Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kelly Clarkson: "Love So Soft"

Kesha: "Praying"

Lady Gaga: "Million Reasons"

P!nk: "What About Us"

Ed Sheeran: "Shape of You"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay: "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber: "Despacito"

Imagine Dragons: "Thunder"

Portugal. The Man: "Feel It Still"

Zedd & Alessia Cara: "Stay"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay: Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey: Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons: Evolve

Kesha: Rainbow

Lady Gaga: Joanne

Ed Sheeran: ÷

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean: "Bounce Back"

Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"

Jay-Z: "4:44"

Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."

Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert: "Bad and Boujee"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6lack: "Prblms"

Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy: "Crew"

Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé: "Family Feud"

Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna: "LOYALTY."

SZA featuring Travis Scott: "Love Galore"

Best Rap Song

Cardi B: "Bodak Yellow"

Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi: "Chase Me"

Kendrick Lamar: "HUMBLE."

Rapsody: "Sassy"

Jay-Z: "The Story of O.J."

Best Rap Album

Jay-Z: 4:44

Kendrick Lamar: DAMN.

Migos: Culture

Rapsody: Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator: Flower Boy

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa: "Bambro Koyo Ganda"

Camelphat & Elderbrook: "Cola"

Gorillaz featuring D.R.A.M.: "Andromeda"

LCD Soundsystem: "Tonite"

Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair: "Line of Sight"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo: Migration

Kraftwerk: 3-D the Catalogue

Mura Masa: Mura Masa

Odesza: A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso: What Now

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen: "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell: "The Promise"

Foo Fighters: "Run"

Kaleo: "No Good"

Nothing More: "Go to War"

Best Rock Song

Metallica: "Atlas, Rise!"

K. Flay: "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More: "Go to War"

Foo Fighters: "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold: "The Stage"

Best Rock Album

Mastodon: Emperor of Sand

Metallica: Hardwired...to Self-Destruct

Nothing More: The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age: Villains

The War on Drugs: A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire: Everything Now

Gorillaz: Humanz

LCD Soundsystem: American Dream

Father John Misty: Pure Comedy

The National: Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis: "Get You"

Kehlani: "Distraction"

Ledisi: "High"

Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"

SZA: "The Weekend"

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton: "First Began:"

Khalid: "Location"

Childish Gambino: "Redbone"

SZA: "Supermodel"

Bruno Mars: "That's What I Like"

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar: Freudian

Ledisi: Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic

PJ Morton: Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild: Feel the Real

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6lack: Free 6lack

Childish Gambino: "Awaken, My Love!"

Khalid: American Teen

SZA: Ctrl

The Weeknd: Starboy

Check out the full list over at the official Grammys website.