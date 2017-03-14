SZA Got The ‘Best Bday Gift Ever’ When Her Fans Made A Non-Single Go Platinum

Getty Images

SZA, reigning queen of Scorpios, turned 27 on Wednesday (November 8), and she got quite possibly the coolest birthday present ever: another shiny plaque.

“The Weekend,” a characteristically vulnerable highlight from SZA’s debut album CTRL, has hit platinum status, despite it not being officially released as a single. SZA gushed about the “best bday gift ever” on Twitter, assuring fans she loves them “more than cheese,” which I can only assume means she loves them a whole lot.

SZA previously received a gold plaque for CTRL and a platinum one for her Travis Scott-assisted single, “Love Galore.” TDE co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson reveled in the accomplishments on Twitter, writing, “A gold album and two platinum records off of it. That’s crazy. More to come from it too.”

In August, SZA revealed to USA Today that Solange directed her upcoming music video for “The Weekend,” so it sounds like we’ll be hearing a lot more from her soon. While we not-so-patiently wait for the vid, revisit the magic of her freshly certified platinum hit below.