11 WTF Snubs And Surprises From The 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

This year's Golden Globe nominations were all over the place. Then again, without a clear frontrunner heading into awards season, it was bound to get a little messy. When it comes to television, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to champion new shows and emerging talent (simply for the satisfaction of telling the Emmys, "Toldja"). As for film, the organization tends to err on the side of predictability. Though, there are those WTF moments when they zig when you think they're going to zag. Case in point: Not a single female filmmaker was nominated for Best Director, despite their stellar (not to mention, record-breaking) contributions this year.
And that's not all. Sufjan Steven's lovely musical entries for Call Me By Your Name were completely ignored, awards season favorite Jennifer Lawrence got shut out in the acting noms, and Ansel Elgort is officially a Golden Globe nominee. (He still doesn't know how to run properly, though.) Let's takes a look at the rest of the biggest snubs and surprises from this year's Globes noms.
-
SURPRISE: Katherine LangfordNetflix
This is what we call a happy surprise. Langford made her screen debut in the Netflix phenomenon 13 Reasons Why as Hannah Baker, the ill-fated teen girl at the center of the series. She shoulders much of the teen drama's emotional gravitas. Hannah's transformation from a witty outsider to a suicidal young woman is brutally affecting, and 13 Reasons Why — and Langford — never shy away from the difficult, ugly moments. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has a reputation for honoring exciting newcomers, so Langford taking home the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series is more likely than you think.
-
SURPRISE: Christopher Plummer, Ridley Scott, and All the Money In the WorldTriStar Pictures
All the Money In the World's three nominations, including one for director Ridley Scott and another for Christopher Plummer, seem more like a statement than anything. Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey just last month in a highly unprecedented move. Spacey was fired from the film in post-production after a string of sexual assault allegations against the actor were made public. If Plummer can sign on to a project in the eleventh hour, film his scenes in a matter of days, and still earn a Golden Globe nomination, then that sets a precedent for the future. (Hey, J.K. Rowling.) And while Ridley's nom might feel out of place, given Greta Gerwig's and Jordan Peele's egregious snubs, the fact that he finished this film at all is reason enough to justify his nomination.
-
SNUB: Sufjan Stevens
How does a song as perfect as "Mystery of Love" get snubbed for Best Original Song? Awards season darling Call Me By Your Name scored a Best Picture, Drama nom, as well as nominations for its stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, but it was snubbed in major categories like Best Director, Best Screenplay, and, most shockingly, Best Original Song. While a Golden Globe nom isn't entirely indicative of a film's Oscar chances, it's a shame that Stevens's sweet, melancholic additions to Call Me By Your Name were largely ignored here. If "Visions of Gideon" isn't seared into your soul by the end of the film, then do you even have a soul? #JusticeForSufjan!!!
-
SNUB: Jordan Peele And Get OutUniversal Pictures
This one stings. Jordan Peele's Get Out was one of the biggest surprises of 2017. Peele, helming his first feature film, delivered a poignant thriller about the commodification of Black bodies and disregard for Black lives. It struck a chord with audiences and critics, alike, scoring a Golden Globe nom for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and a nod for star Daniel Kaluuya. But Peele was shockingly shut out of two major categories: Best Screenplay and Best Director. Instead, HFPA played it safe, nominating powerhouse directors Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, and Guillermo Del Toro. (And for some reason Martin McDonagh??)
-
SNUB: The Big SickAmazon Studios
For all of the snubs and surprises in this list, the complete shutout of Kumail Nanjiani's quasi-autobiographical The Big Sick is really perplexing. It has all the things the Globes typically love — an exciting newcomer in Nanjiani, memorable supporting performances from established names like Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, and an incredible story. Yet, the unconventional rom-com couldn't score a single nomination, not even for Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon‘s fresh, funny, and surprisingly moving script.
-
SURPRISE: Jennifer LawrenceGilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Though not quite a snub, it is surprising to see three-time winner Jennifer Lawrence not nominated for Darren Aronofsky's polarizing mother! The film was emotionally and physically taxing on J-Law — so much so that she tore her diaphragm from screaming and dislocated a rib during one particularly grueling scene. That's the kind of dedication that usually makes for perfect awards season fodder. Key word: usually. Better luck next time, Jen.
-
SNUB: Beauty and the BeastDisney
Despite its box office success, Beauty and the Beast failed to get any Golden Globe nominations, not even for its original music from Disney legend — and Academy favorite — Alan Menken. (That's truly shocking.) Not even Emma Watson managed to sneak in for a Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy nod. Instead, the HFPA sided with Hugh Jackman's passion project, The Greatest Showman — an original musical featuring music and lyrics from Tony- and Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Though, no one associated with Beauty and the Beast should be shedding any tears right now: It's still the highest-grossing movie of 2017.
-
SNUB: The CWThe CW
Nothing gold can stay. Former Golden girls Gina Rodriguez and Rachel Bloom were both shut out of the comedy actress category, bringing The CW's three-year nominations streak to an abrupt end. This year's category is stacked with newcomers, from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's titular leading lady Rachel Brosnahan, to GLOW's Alison Brie, and Insecure creator-star Issa Rae. With so many shiny, new comedy stars there's not a whole lot of room for repeat nominees, no matter how brilliant or deserving they are. Just ask Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
-
SURPRISE: Ansel ElgortSony Pictures
Punch it, Baby! Ansel Elgort is now a Golden Globe-nominated actor. The 23-year-old scored a shocking best comedy actor nomination for his starring turn in Edgar Wright's adrenaline-packed Baby Driver. Part stylized heist movie, part musical romance, Baby Driver showcased just how charming Elgort could be as a leading man. Not to mention, he deserves to be recognized for that three-minute, one-take (!) choreography sequence alone.
Fun fact: His Divergent sister Shailene Woodley is also nominated at this year's Globes for her mature performance in HBO juggernaut Big Little Lies.
-
SNUB: Female directorsA24
Despite the record-breaking year female directors have had at the box office, women were completely excluded from this year's Best Director noms. Between Greta Gerwig's deeply moving coming-of-age story Lady Bird and Dee Rees's transformative feature film Mudbound, it's not like there was a lack of female filmmakers deserving of recognition. Plus, Patty Jenkins and Wonder Woman, the second highest-grossing domestic earner of the year, were completely shut out, despite Deadpool's two noms last year. The HFPA have a reputation for awarding fresh talent, which is funny considering this category is filled with old (male and mostly white) favorites. 2017 was an exciting year for female filmmakers; it's a shame the Golden Globes failed to recognize that.
-
SNUB: The Leftovers (as submitted by our resident Leftovers devotee, Patrick Hosken)HBO
Listen, I enjoy Stranger Things for being both an expertly created retro narrative and an inescapable cultural phenomenon. But does it belong in the conversation about best dramatic TV series? Not as long as The Leftovers exists. And in 2017, The Leftovers existed for eight beautiful, wrenching, extraordinary final episodes whose explorations of loss and how we cope out-drama Dustin's cute mishaps and Hopper's lingering paternal guilt — no offense, Duffers! Carrie Coon, Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston: They deserve more, plain and simple. Remember Joaquin Phoenix’s devastating line in Her, "Sometimes I think I have felt everything I'm ever gonna feel?" Yeah, I thought so too. Then I watched The Leftovers.