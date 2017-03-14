11 WTF Snubs And Surprises From The 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

Sony/Netflix/Warner Bros.

Where are all the female filmmakers? Is it even awards season without J-Law? And more snubs and surprises

This year's Golden Globe nominations were all over the place. Then again, without a clear frontrunner heading into awards season, it was bound to get a little messy. When it comes to television, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to champion new shows and emerging talent (simply for the satisfaction of telling the Emmys, "Toldja"). As for film, the organization tends to err on the side of predictability. Though, there are those WTF moments when they zig when you think they're going to zag. Case in point: Not a single female filmmaker was nominated for Best Director, despite their stellar (not to mention, record-breaking) contributions this year.

And that's not all. Sufjan Steven's lovely musical entries for Call Me By Your Name were completely ignored, awards season favorite Jennifer Lawrence got shut out in the acting noms, and Ansel Elgort is officially a Golden Globe nominee. (He still doesn't know how to run properly, though.) Let's takes a look at the rest of the biggest snubs and surprises from this year's Globes noms.