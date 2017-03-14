The 2018 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here — See The Full List

Rise and shine! The 2018 Golden Globe nominations are here, and we can officially call 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford a Golden Globe nominee.
Langford snagged a surprising, albeit well-deserved, nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her emotionally taxing work in the Netflix teen phenomenon. She's nominated alongside some truly powerhouse performances from Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) to last year's winner Claire Foy (The Crown). While 13 Reasons Why didn't score a nod for best drama series, Stranger Things sure did, ensuring us that there would be plenty of meme-able moments from Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, nominee David Harbour, his BFF Joe Keery, and the rest of the Hawkins crew the night of the big show.
Over on the film side, it was an interesting mix of surprises and snubs. (We're looking at you, nominee Ansel Elgort.) Awards season darling Call Me By Your Name scored a Best Picture, Drama nom, as well as nominations for its stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, but it was snubbed in major categories like Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Song. We guess the Hollywood Foreign Press Association would rather listen to a bop from Nick Jonas than sweet, melancholic strumming from Sufjan Stevens.
Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s timely drama The Post and Martin McDonagh's bleak comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scored some big nominations with six nods each, but it was Guillermo del Toro's romantic tale The Shape of Water that led the pack with seven nominations.
When it comes to surprises, however, Ridley Scott's troubled All the Money In the World takes the cake, picking up key noms for Scott and star Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey just last month.
If you want to ace your office Oscar pool this March, the Golden Globes are typically considered to be the best predictor for who will snag an Academy Award during the biggest event of the season — but with this bunch, it's truly hard to tell. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the 2018 Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 7, 2018. Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Call Me By Your Name
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams, All the Money In the World
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money In the World
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Ridley Scott, All the Money In the World
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Screenplay
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
The Post
Molly's Game
Best Animated Feature
Coco
Loving Vincent
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby
Best Original Song
"Remember Me," Coco
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
"Home," Ferdinand
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"The Star," The Star
Best Original Score
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Television Series, Drama
The Handmaid's Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Best Television Series, Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
SMILF
Master of None
Black-ish
Will & Grace
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Fargo
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Michelle Pfieffer, The Wizard of Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies