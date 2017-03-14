Getty Images/HBO/Netflix

You're going to want to remember the name Timothée Chalamet

The 2018 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here — See The Full List

Rise and shine! The 2018 Golden Globe nominations are here, and we can officially call 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford a Golden Globe nominee.

Langford snagged a surprising, albeit well-deserved, nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her emotionally taxing work in the Netflix teen phenomenon. She's nominated alongside some truly powerhouse performances from Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) to last year's winner Claire Foy (The Crown). While 13 Reasons Why didn't score a nod for best drama series, Stranger Things sure did, ensuring us that there would be plenty of meme-able moments from Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, nominee David Harbour, his BFF Joe Keery, and the rest of the Hawkins crew the night of the big show.

Over on the film side, it was an interesting mix of surprises and snubs. (We're looking at you, nominee Ansel Elgort.) Awards season darling Call Me By Your Name scored a Best Picture, Drama nom, as well as nominations for its stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, but it was snubbed in major categories like Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Song. We guess the Hollywood Foreign Press Association would rather listen to a bop from Nick Jonas than sweet, melancholic strumming from Sufjan Stevens.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s timely drama The Post and Martin McDonagh's bleak comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scored some big nominations with six nods each, but it was Guillermo del Toro's romantic tale The Shape of Water that led the pack with seven nominations.

When it comes to surprises, however, Ridley Scott's troubled All the Money In the World takes the cake, picking up key noms for Scott and star Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey just last month.

If you want to ace your office Oscar pool this March, the Golden Globes are typically considered to be the best predictor for who will snag an Academy Award during the biggest event of the season — but with this bunch, it's truly hard to tell. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the 2018 Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 7, 2018. Check out the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me By Your Name

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Sony Pictures Classics

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name.

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michelle Williams, All the Money In the World

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out.

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money In the World

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Ridley Scott, All the Money In the World

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Screenplay

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

The Post

Molly's Game

Best Animated Feature

Coco

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

Best Original Song

"Remember Me," Coco

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"The Star," The Star

Best Original Score

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Netflix

A scene from Stranger Things 2.

Best Television Series, Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

SMILF

Master of None

Black-ish

Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Fargo

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Netflix

Katherine Langford stars as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why.

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

HBO

Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Michelle Pfieffer, The Wizard of Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies