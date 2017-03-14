Getty Images/WireImage

Stars reacted to their nominations with an array of emotions

Nick Jonas Is Giddy And Ansel Elgort Is Crying In Reaction To Their Golden Globe Noms

Nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes have been announced and awards season is in full swing! Every nominee processes the good news in their own way, from seasoned 31-time nominee Meryl Streep to first-timers Katherine Langford and Timothée Chalamet, but we anticipate a mix of the following three things: gratitude for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, praise for their collaborators, and general excitement sprinkled between a ton of celebratory emojis.

Here's how the stars reacted.

Nick Jonas, Ferdinand, nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, as told to Entertainment Weekly

“Thank you to the HFPA for this honor and thank you beyond measure to the one and only Billie Jean King. She is a brilliant, brave and game changing human being and I wish to be half the woman she is someday. I share this with the whole cast and crew of Battle of the Sexes, a film I feel very lucky to have been a part of.”

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, as told to Entertainment Weekly

“WOW! I’m floored. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this recognition. I’m humbled to be sharing this acknowledgement with my co-star and friend Armie Hammer–and to be included alongside actors I have looked up to and studied closely–it’s just a massive honor! I am tremendously thankful to our director and captain Luca Guadagnino for giving me this opportunity, and for telling this story that has touched so many people.”

Mariah Carey, The Star, nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press association for this honor. I’m very humbled to be recognized for this role --to see the effect this film has had on so many people of all ages has meant so much to us. I feel so lucky to be a part of this world and character that Greta has created so beautifully. I’m thrilled to share this moment with Laurie and the rest of the cast who are so brilliant. Lady Bird is a strong, unique female character—I am just honored to be able to tell her story.”

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird, nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

"Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! This is such an incredible morning for everyone involved in Lady Bird! I could not be more thrilled for Saoirse and Laurie, who gave such beautiful and layered performances. Those two ladies are my inspiration, and I am so happy that their amazing performances are acknowledged. Filmmaking is the ultimate collaborative art form, and none of it would have been possible without our entire cast, crew, producers and the incomparable A24 whose unyielding support I am so grateful for. Thank you!”

James Franco, The Disaster Artist, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Thank you to the HFPA, who have been supportive of my work since I played James Dean 16 years ago. I am grateful that they have recognized our film “The Disaster Artist” for Best Comedy, and for nominating me as an actor. This movie could only have happened because I was supported by my family and friends. I acted opposite my brother, Dave, and it was produced by my friend of 20 years, Seth Rogen, and his company Point Grey. From the incredible writers, Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, to the amazing cast, and our regular crew, this movie was blessed and a gift to be a part of. I’m sure the real Tommy Weiseau is pretty happy right now too."

Seth Rogen, The Disaster Artist, nominated for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

"We are thrilled and honored to be nominated. We want to thank the HFPA for giving us a reason to bust out our finest tuxedos and footballs."

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jordan Peele, Get Out, nominated for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

The best reaction, however, goes to someone who wasn't nominated at all. Kumail Nanjiani totally nailed it — with some help from "Steven Spielberg" — after his critically beloved movie, The Big Sick, was snubbed by HFPA voters, and doubled down when comedian Mike Birbiglia questioned the validity of Nanjiani's tweet.