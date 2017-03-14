Please Enjoy The Story Of Jennifer Lawrence Teaching Javier Bardem About The Kardashians

Getty Images

It's no secret that Jennifer Lawrence was pushed to her limits, mentally and physically, while filming Darren Aronofsky's polarizing mother! She not only tore her diaphragm from screaming so much, but she also dislocated a rib during one particularly grueling scene.

So in order to help Lawrence unwind from the emotional toll of her role between takes, the crew made the reality TV aficionado a Kardashians tent, a magical place where the actress could immerse herself in the Kardashians — from photos of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe to episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that played on a loop to "little notes from the Kardashians that I had written, from them to me," Lawrence told MTV News.

But not everyone on the set of mother! understood Lawrence's obsession. For example, her co-star Javier Bardem had no idea who the Kardashians even were. "She told me once about the Kardashians. Now I know more about who they are, but at the time, I didn't know who they were," Bardem told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz at the New York press day for the film.

"She was laughing at me so hard, You don't know who the Kardashians are? Like she was talking to me about Einstein," he added. "'No, I don't know who those people are. Who are them? What's their planet? Where are they coming from? What do they want? Where is the spaceship?'"

As for Aronofsky, the tent really wasn't his style, but he appreciated the fact that Lawrence had a safe space for herself. Though, he did pop his head inside once to check it out, only to immediately turn around at the smell of candles. (While the director doesn't share her enthusiasm for reality television stars, Lawrence did say that he's coming around to The Real Housewives of Dallas.)

In the end, J-Law's Kardashians tent didn't even get that much use. On the day in which she was most looking forward to a little break in the tent, the Oscar winner ended up tearing her diaphragm and hyperventilating to the point where she needed oxygen.

"We ended up putting so much work into this Kardashian tent, and then I just died," Lawrence said.

mother! hits theaters today, September 15.