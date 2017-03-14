Camila Cabello Drowns In Lust And Loneliness In Two New Songs

Cindy Ord/Getty

If your feet are already sore from dancing to Camila Cabello's "Havana," you better find some bandages, because you're not done grooving just yet. On Thursday (December 7), your girl dropped two more songs, "Never Be the Same" and "Real Friends," both off her debut solo album, Camila, due out January 12. Prepare your feet accordingly.

In "Never Be the Same," love is Cabello's drug, and the beat is just as addictive as it is in "Havana." Niall Horan's rapping skills sadly don't make an appearance, but the lyrics are equal parts lustful and pharmaceutical: "Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine / Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need."

But in a snap, "Real Friends" brings you down from that high. The laid-back tune would be perfect for a slow dance if the lyrics weren't so sobering: "I'm just lookin' for some real friends / All they ever do is let me down / Every time I let somebody in."

In her YouTube documentary series, Cabello explained she misses having a "normal social life," so perhaps this song is a nod to the loneliness she sometimes feels on the road. Where's a tissue when you need one?