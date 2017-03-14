Niall Horan Wants To Rap On Camila Cabello's Next Song

Getty

Niall Horan would like to join Camila Cabello in "Havana," her most successful solo single to date. The sultry song, which features Young Thug and not Horan, just hit No. 1 on the iTunes Worldwide Chart. Plus, the Dave Meyers-directed music video, an impressive six-minute story about a girl lost inside a telenovela, dropped earlier this week. No wonder Niall's feeling left out. He just wants to be included in all the fun!

"By the way, you should have got me to do this part. I can't believe I was looked past," Horan joked Wednesday (October 25) while playing Young Thug's "Havana" verse in an Instagram video. "How dare you. I'm very upset about that, actually. I would have been perfect for this. Can I do a rap feature on your next song?"

This statement deserves too many thinking-face emojis to type here, so please just enjoy this clip for yourself.

Cabello was watching at the time and nicely side-stepped this proposition, commenting, "Congrats on ur album. You're killing it." Perhaps if her next song is titled "Mullingar" — Horan's hometown in Ireland — he'd be the perfect collaborator. In the meantime, these two artists have a lot of love (and heart emojis) for each other.

"❤️ for real. I love ur new music," she added. And Horan isn't the only singer-songwriter pining over "Havana." The same day, John Mayer praised Cabello's hair — of all things! — in the single's cover art, which had "great compostition," he said.

"No my hair was SUPER messy," Cabello chimed in.

Other celebs who can't get enough of "Havana" include Charlie Puth, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Shay Mitchell from Pretty Little Liars. Even though "Havana" was inspired by Cabello's Cuban roots and culture, she clearly knows how to create a song that'll resonate with a diverse audience.

