Camila Cabello Makes Florals Look Fierce On Her Solo Album's New Cover

Camila Cabello is blessing her Camilizers with a belated holiday gift: her debut solo album! After leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016, Cabello soundtracked your 2017 with hits like "Havana" and "Crying in the Club," so it's about damn time she dropped a full LP. Camila, renamed from The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., is due out January 12.

"My debut album is finally finished," Cabello wrote in a message to fans Tuesday (December 5), sharing the sultry cover art. "Now I'm trying to steady my heartbeat!!!!!!! Thank you for being so patient with me this year, I can't wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life... all of these songs have special memories behind them, and I'm not gonna lie, it feels emotional letting them go, feels like the end of a chapter."

If you simply can't wait until 2018 for more Camila, there's good news. Two brand-spankin'-new songs — "Never Be The Same" and "Real Friends" — come with every album preorder, so to quote Twitter, buy preorder Camila on iTunes starting Thursday! Fingers crossed, Niall Horan's rapping skills appear at some point.

"I decided to call it by my name," Cabello continued, "because this is where this chapter in my life ended. It started with somebody else's story, it ended with me finding my way back to myself."

Hey, if finding herself involves more flamenco dancing and synchronized swimming, we're definitely here for it. Please enjoy her one-of-a-kind EMA performance below.