Camila Cabello Gets Emotional About Not Having A 'Normal Social Life'

Camila Cabello is keeping it real in her new YouTube documentary series, which follows her experience opening for Bruno Mars's 24K Magic tour. In Episode 2, released Thursday (October 12), she introduces you to her best friends on the road: guitarist Ashley, keyboardist John, drummer Darius, and dancers Justin and Toshi. It's Toshi's birthday, so the squad spends the day golfing and indoor skydiving, a much-needed break from working all the damn time.

"This isn't a 9-to-5 job," Cabello says in the emotional introduction, which shows her living out of suitcases and washing her face in a hotel room. "It's not like we clock in and then we're out, like we're living together. I don't have a normal social life experience. Like, I'm not going to school and then going to parties after and meeting people."

Though Cabello's already toured the globe with Fifth Harmony, this is her first time touring as a solo artist. She's no longer surrounded by 5H's Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, or Ally Brooke 24/7 — or should I say 7/27, heh — but that doesn't mean she's alone.

"At the same time, I still need to live life," Cabello continued. "I'm human and I need to hug people, I need to laugh with people, I need to cry with people. Like, I need that part."