'Tis The Season For New Miley Cyrus, 5H, And Demi Lovato Holiday Songs

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, it's seasonally appropriate for stores and offices — any public establishment, really — to play holiday music on loop. Spotify joined the fun Wednesday (November 29) by releasing a holly-jolly playlist of covers and original songs from your faves: Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

"We could literally have Christmas every day," Normani Kordei told MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves about 5H's new song "Can You See," which is part of The Star soundtrack in addition to Spotify's playlist.

Meanwhile, Lovato sang "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and Cyrus tackled "Sleigh Bells." Unfortunately, nobody covered "Jingle Bell Rock," but perhaps you can recreate the Mean Girls dance with Cyrus's "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree" rendition instead.

If that's not enough to satisfy your craving for holiday music, head over to Spotify to hear the full playlist or listen to Sia's new Everyday Is Christmas album. Judging from the interview below, you'd be making 5H very proud by cranking up the holiday tunes.