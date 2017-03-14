Getty Images

Fifth Harmony Get In The Holiday Spirit With New Song ‘Can You See’

If Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, then Fifth Harmony may be making a case for themselves as yuletide princesses.

The group joins Carey on the soundtrack for The Star, an upcoming animated flick that tells the tale of the very first Christmas. On Tuesday (October 17), their contribution, a soaring ballad called “Can You See,” was released unto the world and gives us an idea of what a 5H holiday album would sound like (spoiler: it’d be a-ma-zing).

“I’ve waited all my life to feel this feelin’ that I feel right now / Open up your eyes and see the world is brighter now,” they sing over a beautiful piano arrangement. The girls take turns trading vocals, before nailing a dramatic key change for the climatic final chorus.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the recording of the song, Ally Brooke said, “‘Can You See’ is a beautiful song that follows a story of the star. It's a very inspirational song.” Lauren Jauregui added, “I hope that when people hear this song they feel the emotion behind it. We were all just very drawn to this song.”

The soundtrack for The Star also features Carey, Zara Larsson, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. It arrives on November 17, the same day the movie hits theaters. ’Tis the season!