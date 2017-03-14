Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

There is a 100 percent statistical certainty that Fifth Harmony had a better Tuesday (October 17) than anyone else on earth (except maybe their collaborator Gucci Mane, who got married. Congrats!) It all started when the quartet took over the TRL studios for "He Like That" while almost simultaneously dropping a brand-new song called "Can You See" for an upcoming animated Christmas film.

And then, and then, 5H made their way over to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for yet another performance of "He Like That," and this time, it was for a fantastic cause: Jay-Z's TIDAL X benefit concert to help victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, and the Mexico City earthquakes.

The performance was simulcast on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is based in Brooklyn this week instead of its usual L.A. studio home. Now that there's four of them, this particular dance reminded me a bit of the Plastics' "Jingle Bell Rock" dance number from Mean Girls, especially when they lean on each other in that one specific way. I can't be the only person who thinks this.

You can watch the full video above and see the conclusion of Fifth Harmony's best day ever.