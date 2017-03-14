Sia Unwraps A Jazzy, Joyous New Christmas Song

Getty Images

A day before Halloween, Sia has decided to get festive... by releasing a Christmas song. Out with the candy corn and in with the candy canes!

Despite its vaguely ominous title, “Santa’s Coming For Us” is a downright cheery bop with joyous lyrics like, “You're the angel on the top of my tree / Singing to the spirit above / Sing your heart out with all of your love / Santa’s coming for us.” The sleigh bells are jingling, there’s a jazzy flair, and Sia’s scatting becomes a catchy hook that’ll leave you counting down the days until December 25.

“Santa’s Coming For Us” is the lead single off of Sia’s first-ever holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas. Earlier this month, the singer revealed the project’s artwork — featuring Maddie Ziegler in a festive wig — and tracklist, with cute song titles like “Sunshine,” “Candy Cane Lane,” and my personal favorite, “Puppies Are Forever.”

The album arrives on November 17 and is available for pre-order on Sia’s website, which also houses scarves, ornaments, tree toppers, and a slew of other festive merch. Hey, if you’re going to release a Christmas album, you might as well lean into it.