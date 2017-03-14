Tiffany Haddish Is Preaching The Gospel Of Cardi B To Other Musical Legends

Paul Morigi/WireImage for BSB + James Devaney/GC Images + Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Barbra Streisand is a legend. Tiffany Haddish and Cardi B are legends in the making. It's only appropriate, then, that when given the opportunity, Tiff took Babs aside at a fancy function to discuss legendary topics — and to bless her with the knowledge that "Bodak Yellow" exists.

That moment apparently came before the buffet line, as the actress/comedienne shared a quick pic with Barbra with compliments to their new favorite rapper just before they picked up some plates.

This was probably a brief interlude, but please imagine the possibilities of a dinner table conversation between Babs and Tiffany about the nuances of "Motor Sport" and whether or not she really should've tried out for The Lion King.

Here for anyone turning new friends onto Cardi B, especially if that new friend happens to be one of the greatest living singers on the whole damn planet.