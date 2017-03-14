Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Are Unstoppable On Their First Collaboration

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia + Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic + Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

If you were ever curious about whether or not it's tough for Cardi B and Offset to keep their romance going in spite of their respectively demanding schedules, don't worry!

She explains that (in, uh, vivid detail), does her best Daddy Yankee impression, and squashes any remaining speculation regarding rumored tensions between her and Nicki Minaj on "Motor Sport," the new Migos track — and first from Migos' Culture II — that features popping verses from both her and Nicki.

After hinting that she and Offset have a sex tape ("I get upset off, I turn Offset on/I told him the other day/Man, we should sell that porn"), she brushes off the insinuation that that she's badly vibing with anyone, let alone Nicki: "Why would I hop in some beef (Why?)/When I could just hop in a Porsche?/You heard she gon' do what from who?/ That's not a reliable source, no."

She throws in one of Daddy Yankee's best known lines ("Dame mas gasoliiiiina!"), and "Motor Sports" moves on with Nicki dissing her foes ("My crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts") and taking the keys of another luxury vehicle of her own ("Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty/I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti").

The two have long since established their love for each other, but still — it's great to see them on the same track. All hail Queens Nicki and Cardi. Long may they reign.