Tiffany Haddish Nails Her Impression Of Cardi B Auditioning For The Lion King

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV + Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Lion King boasts one of the most incredible casts to grace a feature film in recent history, with Beyoncé and Donald Glover leading the Disney update as Nala and Simba.

Tons of serious talent likely auditioned for their coveted roles, so Saturday Night Live took the guesswork out of the equation for you and imagined what it would've been like had a bunch of your favorite actors and musicians tried out for the movie — and that includes a spot-on portrayal of Cardi B by Girls Trip's breakout star, Tiffany Haddish.

Pete Davidson's impression of a pacing Eminem is fantastic, as is Melissa Villaseñor's emotional take on Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Alex Moffat as a confused Kit Harington is pretty delightful.

But Haddish got Cardi's enthusiasm, ceaseless smile, and her adoration for Offset down pat — and her aesthetic was perfect, too, as she rocked an outfit that we could totally picture Cardi wearing. (Plus, we already know that Migos were fiending to play Scar's hyena henchmen, so these seconds of the skit were especially 💯).

Related: If Cardi B and Offset covered "Can You Feel The Love Tonight"? We wouldn't be mad at it.