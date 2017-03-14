Taylor Swift/Instagram

Here's What Happens When You Run Into Taylor Swift At Target

The Old Taylor may be dead, but New Taylor is still honoring past traditions, like surprising fans buying her new album. On Monday (November 14), the Reputation singer casually strolled into a Nashville Target store, where some lucky Swifties happened to be in the right place at the right time. Tay documented the whole thing on her Instagram Story.

"I'm freaking out. [I've] listened to Taylor Swift since second grade," one fan said, relaying the message to her friend over the phone. "Insane, huge fan. I love Taylor so much. Yeah, she's just shopping out here, just chilling on White Bridge [Road]."

Swift and her backup singers Claire, Eliotte, Mel, and Kamilah took their time browsing the aisles. Tay took lots of selfies with Swifties and signed copies of Reputation and its accompanying magazines. She even FaceTimed faraway fans at the request of shoppers.

Catch some highlights in the compilation below.

Tay has a long history of surprising fans, from sending them Christmas presents to crashing their bridal shower to hosting secret listening parties. Plus, she's been responding to fans' Reputation excitement under the hashtag #reputaylurking. Clearly, she appreciates the people who helped her latest LP break records.

