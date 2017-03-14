John Shearer/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Taylor Swift's Reputation's First Day Numbers Are In — And They're Huge

LOOK WHAT YOU MADE HER DO

We still don't know just how many copies of Reputation Taylor Swift is going to sell this week. We just know that she's going to sell a ton, and that Reputation is already the album with the top-selling debut of 2017, officially.

Billboard reports that Swift moved 700,000 copies of Reputation on its first day out, and that it's basically guaranteed to crack a million in sales by the time release week is over.

This means that Reputation sold more in a single day than Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. — the previous top-selling debut of the year, which cleared 603,000 album units in its first week of release — did in seven.

If Reputation (or more, let's be real, when) debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it'll be her fifth album to do so; if it sells $1 million in its first week, it'll be her fourth to do that, and also clinch the title of best-selling album of 2017 to date in the process. (Her buddy, Ed Sheeran, currently holds that distinction as ÷ has sold 909,000 since its release on March 3.)

Congrats are in order — but it appears that this is just the beginning of celebrating Reputation's triumph.