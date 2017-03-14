Taylor Swift's Reputation's First Day Numbers Are In — And They're Huge

John Shearer/Getty Images for DIRECTV

We still don't know just how many copies of Reputation Taylor Swift is going to sell this week. We just know that she's going to sell a ton, and that Reputation is already the album with the top-selling debut of 2017, officially.

Billboard reports that Swift moved 700,000 copies of Reputation on its first day out, and that it's basically guaranteed to crack a million in sales by the time release week is over.

This means that Reputation sold more in a single day than Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. — the previous top-selling debut of the year, which cleared 603,000 album units in its first week of release — did in seven.

If Reputation (or more, let's be real, when) debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it'll be her fifth album to do so; if it sells $1 million in its first week, it'll be her fourth to do that, and also clinch the title of best-selling album of 2017 to date in the process. (Her buddy, Ed Sheeran, currently holds that distinction as ÷ has sold 909,000 since its release on March 3.)

Congrats are in order — but it appears that this is just the beginning of celebrating Reputation's triumph.