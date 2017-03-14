Selena Gomez Performs Delicate, Acoustic Versions Of ‘Wolves’ And ‘It Ain’t Me’

Getty Images

Despite releasing a handful of (really good!) singles in 2017, Selena Gomez hasn’t gotten a chance to perform any of them live yet, due to some scary health hurdles. Now that she seems to be on the mend, however, she’s gearing up for a big performance at this month’s American Music Awards. And on Wednesday evening (November 8), she gave fans a peek at what’s to come with a surprise rehearsal on Instagram Live.

Gomez, sporting an oversized shirt and messy bun, sat down with songwriter Andrew Watt and another vocalist to sing “Wolves,” her recent collaboration with Marshmello. They stripped it down into a delicate, acoustic gem, running through it twice for good measure and comparing notes after each run-through.

Then, for another pleasant surprise, they performed Gomez and Kygo’s hit “It Ain’t Me” for the first time ever. Sure, they had a few hiccups where they couldn’t remember the words, but as Gomez recalled, she hadn’t “done that one in a minute.”

Gomez admitted at one point during the so-called “pop-up concert” that she was “super nervous,” but later said she’s “really excited” for the AMAs. The show airs on November 19 and includes additional performances from Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, and BTS. Mark your calendars.