Selena Gomez Goes To The Dark Side In Her New Song With Marshmello

Don't let the wistful, broody lyrics in "Wolves" — Selena Gomez's new collaboration with Marshmello — fool you. This song will keeping you dancing through the dead of winter, even if freezing temperatures make your toes go numb.

Your girl may be singing about "crying with the wolves" and "feeling alone with the stars in the sky," but this banger belongs in a club, not a forest. That was what Marshmello "envisioned," Gomez told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 when the record dropped Wednesday (October 25). Together, they created "a really cool tone and a story."

The result? An earworm that'll get stuck in your head and never, ever leave. Before you know it, you'll be screaming "I've been down the darkest alleys / Saw the dark side of the moon" at the top of your lungs.

"For me, this year, I wanted to find a little bit more of a different place," Gomez explained. "I wanted my music to be a lot more meaningful, to be honest. That's always kind of what I've searched for ... I didn't want it to be clouded by over-glamorous things, and pop world can just be really distracting sometimes, so this year I did it at my own pace."

"Wolves," "Fetish," and "Bad Liar" all reflect these themes, and you can hear more about the latter in an MTV News interview with Gomez below.

Gomez and Marshmello also teamed up for an unconventional "Wolves" music video, which is basically a FaceTime session between both artists. Selena is frolicking through a very glamorous home, and Marshmello is just bopping his marshmallow-shaped head around, a skill DJs seem to have spent many hours honing.

Here's a quick glimpse of the clip, and watch Sel's full tabletop dance on Spotify.

Spotify

Now, where's the werewolf Alex Russo — Gomez's starring character — dated in Wizards of Waverly Place? Perhaps he can help her escape the wolf pack she's stuck in.