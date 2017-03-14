Selena Gomez Announces First Performance Since Her Kidney Transplant

Getty Images

She 'can't wait' to perform 'Wolves' for the first time ever

After a year full of ups and downs, Selena Gomez is on the mend, back on her musical grind, and ready to return to the stage.

On Thursday (October 26), Selena was announced as a performer at the American Music Awards, broadcasting on November 19 from Los Angeles. Not only that, but she’ll perform her new collaboration with Marshmello, “Wolves,” for the very first time. Selena confirmed the announcement on Twitter by writing, “can’t wait!”

This is a huge moment for Selena — it’s the first major performance of her new musical era, and the first since she revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant this year due to complications from lupus.

The 25-year-old has made plenty of memorable AMA appearances in the past. Last year, she made her first public appearance at the show since announcing that she was taking time off to deal with issues of depression and anxiety. She delivered an emotional speech at the podium, admitting she had felt “absolutely broken inside.” In 2015, she performed "Same Old Love” on the AMA stage, and the year before that, she sang “The Heart What It Wants," during which she appeared on the verge of tears.

Judging by that track record, consider her upcoming AMA performance a must-watch.