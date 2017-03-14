Harry Styles, Sweet Creature, Paused His Show To Help A Fan Having A Panic Attack

Getty Images

Harry Styles recently kicked off the European leg of his solo world tour last week, and so far things have been going pretty smoothly — he’s still rocking gorgeous suits and thankfully not getting groped by fans. But during his first of two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo on Sunday (October 29), things took a temporarily scary turn when Styles noticed a fan who was having a panic attack.

Uproxx reports that a fan on the floor of the venue had collapsed and security guards were trying to push through the crowd to reach her. Styles was in the middle of singing “Just A Little Bit of Your Heart,” the song he wrote for Ariana Grande, and he stopped as soon as he saw the commotion.

“Is everyone OK? You still with me? Do you want to help her up? If everyone could give a little bit of space. Just chill for one second, we'll get some people,” he calmly said in a video posted to Twitter.

Afterwards, the fan who had had the panic attack, named Annie, shared her own account of what happened in a series of tweets.

“Harry Styles stopped his entire show because I got crushed and then watched me being pulled over the barrier,” she wrote. “That was one of the most horrendous panic attacks I’ve ever had, like even the medics were terrified of the state I was in. Harry is so f*cking pure I can't believe it. I feel like f*cking sh*t but I'm so grateful to Harry for having such a pure heart and stopping the show to get security to help me.”

Annie also tweeted that she was given tickets to the following night’s show at the same venue to make up for missing part of Sunday’s concert. A sweet gesture from Harry “Sweet Creature” Styles himself.