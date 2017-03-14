Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Harry Styles Will Literally Take Over The World On His First Solo Tour

The good news: Harry Styles has announced the dates and venues for his impending world tour, and we mean world tour, as he's hitting four continents on its first leg alone.

The bad news: He's not going to be doing this until September, which means you'll have four straight months to memorize each and every word of his self-titled debut album (due out May 12) before you catch him live and in the flesh, should you be so lucky to snatch up tickets.

Additionally, this places Styles in two huge major American music cities at crucial times: For his date in Nashville, Styles will be headlining the Ryman — one of the most beloved venues in the country, and one of an intimate size with a capacity of just over 2,300 — during AmericanaFest, a weeklong celebration of roots music that draws tons of talent to the country capital. A couple of weeks after that, Styles will play Austin's ACL Moody Theater in between weekends of Austin City Limits Festival, which takes over Zilker Park October 6–8 and October 13–15.

He'll likely stick to these dates, but who knows: Maybe one of the zillions of incredible musicians in town will sit in for Styles's set, and maybe those attending either fest will spot him in VIP or offering up a cameo of his own. JUSSAYIN'.

Here's the list of Styles's tour dates in full:

9/19/2017 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

9/20/2017 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

9/25/2017 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

9/26/2017 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

9/28/2017 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

9/30/2017 Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

10/1/2017 Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall

10/4/2017 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/5/2017 Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater

10/8/2017 Atlanta, GA - Roxy

10/10/2017 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11/2017 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14/2017 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10/25/2017 Paris, France - L'Olympia

10/27/2017 Cologne, Germany - Palladium

10/29/2017 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

10/30/2017 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

11/1/2017 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

11/2/2017 Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

11/5/2017 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

11/7/2017 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrome

11/8/2017 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/10/2017 Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

11/23/2017 Singapore - The Star Theatre

11/26/2017 Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

11/30/2017 Australia, Melbourne - Forum Theatre

12/2/2017 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

12/7/2017 Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater

12/8/2017 Tokyo, Japan - EX Theater