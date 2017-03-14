Here's Every Single Fancy Suit Harry Styles Is Wearing On Tour

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Sony Music + Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music + Ethan Miller/WireImage + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sony Music

Harry Styles is in the midst of his very first solo tour, and he's definitely dressed for the occasion. Since kicking off the trek on September 19 in San Francisco, Harry has broken out a fresh new suit for every single show. It's gotten to the point where we're assuming his tour bus is chock full of tuxedos and billowy shirts, and, honestly, if you were to tell me that someone from Gucci is aboard stitching brocade and velvet for his next outfit, I'd probably believe you.

Given that we're just two weeks into his global adventure (and the first one officially supporting his debut solo album), there are many miles of road ahead and many, many shows to play, and a whole lot of looks to appreciate — starting with these strapping... Styles.