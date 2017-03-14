Here's Every Single Fancy Suit Harry Styles Is Wearing On Tour

Harry Styles is in the midst of his very first solo tour, and he's definitely dressed for the occasion. Since kicking off the trek on September 19 in San Francisco, Harry has broken out a fresh new suit for every single show. It's gotten to the point where we're assuming his tour bus is chock full of tuxedos and billowy shirts, and, honestly, if you were to tell me that someone from Gucci is aboard stitching brocade and velvet for his next outfit, I'd probably believe you.
Given that we're just two weeks into his global adventure (and the first one officially supporting his debut solo album), there are many miles of road ahead and many, many shows to play, and a whole lot of looks to appreciate — starting with these strapping... Styles.
San Francisco | September 19, 2017Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Sony Music
For his opening gig, our hero opted for a wide-legged, light choice strewn with roses and other blossoms. Basically, dude was a walking bouquet, which went with the night's celebratory vibe.
Los Angeles | September 20, 2017Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music
In L.A. the next night, the floral theme stuck, but this time with a gold-leafed twist.
Las Vegas | September 22, 2017Ethan Miller/WireImage
Sin City saw a change-up: Still rocking Gucci threads, Harry favored a red and navy diamond pattern that could've been inspired by the decks of cards on black jack tables across town.
Nashville | September 25, 2017
Music City turned out to be an extra special show for him, and the subdued shift for a darker material made for a great fit for that. Johnny Cash the "Man in Black," played some of the most memorable performances of his career at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and Harry's pick for a dark, floral suit seemed an appropriate nod to the icon on that very stage.
Chicago | September 26, 2017
I don't even know what to say about this other than this is literally everything I have ever wanted in a suit and I am here for Harry's MAGENTA AND JUNGLE GREEN GLITTER DISCO GLAM PHASE.
New York | September 28, 2017Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sony Music
More florals, this time in a brick and red brocade — a hue that went nicely with the famed crimson velvet seats of Radio City Music Hall.
Boston | September 29, 2017
Literally the only dude on the planet who can pick a difficult color (mustard) with a wild print (Birds? Bamboo leaves? Both?) in a tricky fabric (satin) and say "Make me a suit of THIS" and actually pull it off.
Washington, D.C. | October 1, 2017
Behold the first item Harry's worn on tour that he's — gasped! — worn out in public before. These velvet tux pants made an appearance in May, when he was promoting his solo album on the BBC's The One Show. If he brought back this picnic table-ready combo there'd be no complaints here, just saying.